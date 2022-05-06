Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman builds 2 houses from selling northern Nigerian snack 'Masa', sponsors her kids' university education
Legit  - Rebecca Dung, seller of a popular Northern Nigerian snack known as 'masa' has advised the youth and women to go into small business to make themselves relevant.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mother of three builds two houses, trains her kids with ‘masa’ business The Info NG:
Mother of three builds two houses, trains her kids with ‘masa’ business
How I build 2 houses from selling “masa’’ in Gombe- Mother of 3 Prompt News:
How I build 2 houses from selling “masa’’ in Gombe- Mother of 3
How I built two houses from selling ‘masa’ — Mother of three The Eagle Online:
How I built two houses from selling ‘masa’ — Mother of three
Mother of three builds two houses, trains her kids with ‘masa’ business Correct NG:
Mother of three builds two houses, trains her kids with ‘masa’ business


   More Picks
1 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria to become gold jewelry destination — Minister - The Nation, 24 hours ago
3 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 "My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges - The Punch, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 South-West APC leaders, aspirants reach agreement on 2023 presidency - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Kidnapping: Court dismisses move by Evans?s co-defendant to stop trial - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info