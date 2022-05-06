Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chelsea confirm American billionaire Todd Boehly has signed an agreement to buy the club from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25bn deal
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chelsea have confirmed that terms have been agreed for Todd Boehly to complete his £4.25billion takeover of the club.

 

This is coming after Boehly's consortium was named as t

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Todd Boehly signs agreement to buy Chelsea as Abramovich walks away Daily Post:
EPL: Todd Boehly signs agreement to buy Chelsea as Abramovich walks away
Group to buy Chelsea in $5.2bn deal The Punch:
Group to buy Chelsea in $5.2bn deal
Todd Boehly ‘Signs Agreement’ To Buy Chelsea In £4bn Deal Ahead Independent:
Todd Boehly ‘Signs Agreement’ To Buy Chelsea In £4bn Deal Ahead
Todd Boehly to become new Chelsea owner as purchase agreement signed Ripples Nigeria:
Todd Boehly to become new Chelsea owner as purchase agreement signed
Chelsea Says Todd Boehly-Led Group To Buy Club In $5.2 Bn Deal The Street Journal:
Chelsea Says Todd Boehly-Led Group To Buy Club In $5.2 Bn Deal
Chelsea confirm buyout terms agreed with Boehly-led consortium - P.M. News PM News:
Chelsea confirm buyout terms agreed with Boehly-led consortium - P.M. News
Todd Boehly consortium signs agreement to take over Chelsea Within Nigeria:
Todd Boehly consortium signs agreement to take over Chelsea
Todd Boehly Takeover Chelsea From Roman Abramovich Naija News:
Todd Boehly Takeover Chelsea From Roman Abramovich
Chelsea says Todd Boehly-led group to buy club in $5.2 bn deal News Breakers:
Chelsea says Todd Boehly-led group to buy club in $5.2 bn deal
Chelsea Officially Confirm Todd Boehly As New Owner Fresh Reporters:
Chelsea Officially Confirm Todd Boehly As New Owner
All you need to know about Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly Edujandon:
All you need to know about Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly


   More Picks
1 New UK visa exempts graduates from Nigerian universities - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
2 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 Chelsea confirm American billionaire Todd Boehly has signed an agreement to buy the club from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25bn deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Nigeria to become gold jewelry destination — Minister - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 “I can’t even lie my DM is crazy right now ” - Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus declares herself  'every man’s choice' amid her weight-loss transformation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Saudi Arabian Police Arrest 30 Nigerians For Displaying Tinubu's Campaign Posters In Kaaba - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
9 "My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Addax Petroleum confirms 1 dead in bomb explosion at its Izombe flowstation - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info