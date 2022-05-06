Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests Linda Ikeji Blog - Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyichukwu Christian Madubuike, has been banned for three years by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for failing two drug tests. His ban was conveyed in a statement released by the IPC on Friday, May 6.



