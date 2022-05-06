Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyichukwu Christian Madubuike, has been banned for three years by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for failing two drug tests. His ban was conveyed in a statement released by the IPC on Friday, May 6.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests
Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned For Three Years After Failing Doping Tests Mojidelano:
Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned For Three Years After Failing Doping Tests
Skytrend News:
Madubuike, Nigerian Paralympian, gets 3-year ban for doping
Another Nigerian Athlete fails Doping Test, banned for 3 years [PHOTO] Politics Nigeria:
Another Nigerian Athlete fails Doping Test, banned for 3 years [PHOTO]


   More Picks
1 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Nigeria to become gold jewelry destination — Minister - The Nation, 21 hours ago
3 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 “I can’t even lie my DM is crazy right now ” - Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus declares herself  'every man’s choice' amid her weight-loss transformation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 "My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Addax Petroleum confirms 1 dead in bomb explosion at its Izombe flowstation - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Flying Eagles up against Ghana’s Black Satellites as WAFU B tourney begins - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
9 Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing his co-worker at a construction site in Enugu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info