Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former Governor Ahmed Yerima explains why he introduced Sharia law in Zamfara state
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Governor of Zamfara state, Ahmed Yerima has explained why he introduced Sharia law in the state.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ahmed Yerima: Why I introduced Sharia law in Zamfara The Cable:
Ahmed Yerima: Why I introduced Sharia law in Zamfara
Why I introduced Sharia law in Zamfara – Ahmed Yerima Within Nigeria:
Why I introduced Sharia law in Zamfara – Ahmed Yerima
2023: I Followed The Constitution In Introducing Sharia, I’m Not An Extremist – Yerima Naija News:
2023: I Followed The Constitution In Introducing Sharia, I’m Not An Extremist – Yerima
Ex-Governor Ahmed Yerima Explains Why He Introduced Sharia Law In Zamfara State Tori News:
Ex-Governor Ahmed Yerima Explains Why He Introduced Sharia Law In Zamfara State


   More Picks
1 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 "My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
5 “I can’t even lie my DM is crazy right now ” - Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus declares herself  'every man’s choice' amid her weight-loss transformation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Kidnapping: Court dismisses move by Evans?s co-defendant to stop trial - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Begins Probe Of Chinese-owned Platform Accused Of Defrauding Nigerians Of Over N200billion - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Flying Eagles up against Ghana’s Black Satellites as WAFU B tourney begins - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info