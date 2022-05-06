Post News
Former Governor Ahmed Yerima explains why he introduced Sharia law in Zamfara state
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Former Governor of Zamfara state, Ahmed Yerima has explained why he introduced Sharia law in the state.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Ahmed Yerima: Why I introduced Sharia law in Zamfara
Within Nigeria:
Why I introduced Sharia law in Zamfara – Ahmed Yerima
Naija News:
2023: I Followed The Constitution In Introducing Sharia, I’m Not An Extremist – Yerima
Tori News:
Ex-Governor Ahmed Yerima Explains Why He Introduced Sharia Law In Zamfara State
More Picks
1
2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately -
Legit,
21 hours ago
2
South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
"My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
5
“I can’t even lie my DM is crazy right now ” - Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus declares herself 'every man’s choice' amid her weight-loss transformation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Kidnapping: Court dismisses move by Evans?s co-defendant to stop trial -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Begins Probe Of Chinese-owned Platform Accused Of Defrauding Nigerians Of Over N200billion -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
8
Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Flying Eagles up against Ghana’s Black Satellites as WAFU B tourney begins -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
