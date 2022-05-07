Post News
News at a Glance
2023: Matawalle lauds group for buying him nomination forms
The Guardian
- 2023: Matawalle lauds group for buying him nomination forms
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
2023: Matawalle Lauds Group For Buying Him Nomination Forms
News Verge:
2023: Matawalle lauds group for buying him nomination forms — NEWSVERGE
PM News:
Matawalle hails group for buying him nomination forms - P.M. News
News Breakers:
2023: Matawalle lauds group for buying him nomination forms
Within Nigeria:
Matawalle hails group for buying him nomination forms
More Picks
1
2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately -
Legit,
1 day ago
2
South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
4
Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
2023: CBN Governor, Emefiele breaks silence on presidential ambition -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
7
Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
8
South-West APC leaders, aspirants reach agreement on 2023 presidency -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
9
Kidnapping: Court dismisses move by Evans?s co-defendant to stop trial -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Begins Probe Of Chinese-owned Platform Accused Of Defrauding Nigerians Of Over N200billion -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
