Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ebonyi: Grant pardon to Kanu, CAN appeals to Buhari
News Diary Online  - By Douglas Okoro The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to grant state pardon to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of [...]

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ebonyi: Grant pardon to Kanu, CAN appeals to Buhari The Guardian:
Ebonyi: Grant pardon to Kanu, CAN appeals to Buhari
Ebonyi: Grant Pardon To Kanu, CAN Appeals To Buhari The Street Journal:
Ebonyi: Grant Pardon To Kanu, CAN Appeals To Buhari
Ebonyi: Grant pardon to Kanu, CAN appeals to Buhari Pulse Nigeria:
Ebonyi: Grant pardon to Kanu, CAN appeals to Buhari
CAN Wants IPOB Leader, Kanu Freed NPO Reports:
CAN Wants IPOB Leader, Kanu Freed


   More Picks
1 2023: Former Nigerian governor declares presidential ambition, to pick APC N100m nomination form immediately - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Nigeria to become gold jewelry destination — Minister - The Nation, 21 hours ago
3 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 2023 Elections: Nigerian Government Bars Civil Servants From Participating In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 “I can’t even lie my DM is crazy right now ” - Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus declares herself  'every man’s choice' amid her weight-loss transformation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 "My husband wants to kill me" - Nigerian woman cries out for help over alleged domestic violence - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Addax Petroleum confirms 1 dead in bomb explosion at its Izombe flowstation - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Flying Eagles up against Ghana’s Black Satellites as WAFU B tourney begins - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
9 Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing his co-worker at a construction site in Enugu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info