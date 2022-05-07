Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Inter Milan Reclaim Serie A Top Spot After Fightback Victory Over Empoli
23 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 13 hours ago
3 Drama as Aregbesola refuses to shake hands with Omisore at South-West APC meeting - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 “I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
6 Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement - News Verge, 12 hours ago
7 Nigerian Police Arrest Officer Seen In Viral Video Dancing In Support Of Cult Group - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
8 Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 17 hours ago
9 Low number of women in politics, bane of Nigeria’s development — Minister - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
10 NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, calls out APC south-west leaders for failing to invite a woman to their meeting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
