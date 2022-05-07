Post News
News at a Glance
U.S Consortium Agrees Terms to Buy Chelsea for £4.25 Billion | Investors King
Investor King
- A U.S. consortium led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss has agreed to purchase Chelsea, English Premier League (EPL) club, for £4.25 Billion.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Chelsea agree sale to Boehly consortium for record $5.2 bn
Vanguard News:
Chelsea FC confirm Boehly consortium has signed N2.2trn deal to buy club
The Nation:
What happens next at Chelsea FC after Boehly agrees to buy club?
The Street Journal:
Chelsea Agree Sale To Boehly Consortium For Record $5.2 Bn
PM News:
What happens next after Boehly agrees to buy Chelsea FC? - P.M. News
Prompt News:
Chelsea FC confirm Boehly consortium has signed N2.2trn deal to buy club
News Breakers:
Chelsea agrees sale terms with Boehly-led consortium
NPO Reports:
Chelsea agree sale terms with LA Dodgers' Todd Boehly
More Picks
1
Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
2
We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike -
Economic Confidential,
15 hours ago
3
Drama as Aregbesola refuses to shake hands with Omisore at South-West APC meeting -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
U.S Consortium Agrees Terms to Buy Chelsea for £4.25 Billion | Investors King -
Investor King,
23 hours ago
5
Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 mins ago
6
“I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing -
Too Xclusive,
23 hours ago
7
NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso -
National Accord,
6 hours ago
8
Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement -
News Verge,
14 hours ago
9
Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
19 hours ago
10
Aviation fuel: Wake up, avert flights shutdown , Reps' minority caucus tells Buhari -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
