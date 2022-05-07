Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Drama as Aregbesola refuses to shake hands with Omisore at South-West APC meeting
The Punch
- Drama as Aregbesola refuses to shake Omisore at South-West APC meeting
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
2
We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike -
Economic Confidential,
12 hours ago
3
Drama as Aregbesola refuses to shake hands with Omisore at South-West APC meeting -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
4
Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
“I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing -
Too Xclusive,
20 hours ago
6
Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
16 hours ago
7
Low number of women in politics, bane of Nigeria’s development — Minister -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
8
NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, calls out APC south-west leaders for failing to invite a woman to their meeting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
American Billionaire, Todd Boehly, unveiled as new owner of Chelsea -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
10
EPL: Pogba in shock free transfer move to Man United’s rival -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
