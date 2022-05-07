Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Emefiele Speaks On Potential Presidential Bid, Rejects APC Forms Purchased By Groups
News photo The Will  - EWILL) – Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has reacted to viral report on his intention to run for the presidency in the 2023 election.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Emefiele rejects APC nomination form bought for him The News Guru:
Emefiele rejects APC nomination form bought for him
2023: Why Emefiele rejected APC nomination form bought for him The News:
2023: Why Emefiele rejected APC nomination form bought for him
Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him News Diary Online:
Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him
I won Inside Business Nigeria:
I won't Buy APC Nomination Form Through Proxies, Says Emefiele
CBN Governor Emefiele rejects APC nomination form purchased for him National Accord:
CBN Governor Emefiele rejects APC nomination form purchased for him
2023: Why Emefiele rejected APC nomination form bought for him Online Nigeria:
2023: Why Emefiele rejected APC nomination form bought for him
Just In! Emefiele Rejects APC Nomination Form The New Diplomat:
Just In! Emefiele Rejects APC Nomination Form
A Nigerian lawyer is the first woman to purchase APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms Eco City Reporters:
A Nigerian lawyer is the first woman to purchase APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms


   More Picks
1 CBN governor Godwin Emefiele must resign immediately, Akeredolu declares - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 South-east should produce next president if other regions truly seek equity or else we won't continue voting for those who cannot vote for us - Governor Umahi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Emefiele Speaks On Potential Presidential Bid, Rejects APC Forms Purchased By Groups - The Will, 4 hours ago
6 Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 South-West APC leaders, aspirants reach agreement on 2023 presidency - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Kidnapping: Court dismisses move by Evans?s co-defendant to stop trial - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 “I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing - Too Xclusive, 8 hours ago
10 NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, calls out APC south-west leaders for failing to invite a woman to their meeting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info