Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hope not lost for Idoma to produce Benue governor in 2023 after 46 years of creation — Commissioner
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Benue State Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu has said that  hope is not lost for Idoma ethnic group in the state to produce the State governor in

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Benue 2023: It Daily Post:
Benue 2023: It's not too late for Idoma governorship - Finance Commissioner, Olofu
There’s hope for Idoma to produce Benue gov – Commissioner The Punch:
There’s hope for Idoma to produce Benue gov – Commissioner
Benue 2023: An Idoma governorship still possible - Finance Commissioner, Olofu The Sun:
Benue 2023: An Idoma governorship still possible - Finance Commissioner, Olofu


   More Picks
1 Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 12 hours ago
3 Drama as Aregbesola refuses to shake hands with Omisore at South-West APC meeting - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 “I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
6 Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 16 hours ago
7 Low number of women in politics, bane of Nigeria’s development — Minister - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
8 NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, calls out APC south-west leaders for failing to invite a woman to their meeting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 American Billionaire, Todd Boehly, unveiled as new owner of Chelsea - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
10 EPL: Pogba in shock free transfer move to Man United’s rival - Daily Post, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info