Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Glo-sponsored African voices changemakers profiles Onobrakpeya, Mozambican artist
Vanguard News  - African Voices Changemakers on Cable News Network (CNN) this week showcases the rare artistic feats of Nigeria’s legendary artists Bruce Onobrakpeya. The celebrated printmaking guru

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Glo showcases Nigeria’s top Printmaker, Bruce Onobrakpeya on African Voices Changemakers Daily Post:
Glo showcases Nigeria’s top Printmaker, Bruce Onobrakpeya on African Voices Changemakers
Legendary Sculptor, Onobrakpeya Celebrated On Glo-Sponsored African Voices Changemakers Independent:
Legendary Sculptor, Onobrakpeya Celebrated On Glo-Sponsored African Voices Changemakers
Bruce Onobrakpeya, Mozambican artist take centre stage on Glo-Sponsored CNN African Business Day:
Bruce Onobrakpeya, Mozambican artist take centre stage on Glo-Sponsored CNN African
Nigeria’s Bruce Onobrakpeya on Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices Naija News:
Nigeria’s Bruce Onobrakpeya on Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices


   More Picks
1 Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Chelsea officially confirm Todd Boehly as new owner - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 “I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing - Too Xclusive, 12 hours ago
7 Udom Emmanuel urges FG, ASUU to end varsity strike - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
8 NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, calls out APC south-west leaders for failing to invite a woman to their meeting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Singer Tope Alabi, husband celebrate daughter's 24th birthday - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Nigeria more divided under APC — Atiku - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info