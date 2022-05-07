Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Strike: Be flexible as negotiation resumes with FG, NANS urges ASUU
News photo Vanguard News  - The National Association of Nigerians Students(NANS) has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) not to be too rigid while negotiating with Federal Government as they return to the roundtable.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

