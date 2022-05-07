Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

God made me VP to serve Nigerians as President — Osinbajo
News photo The Punch  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Friday in Anambra, said having served as Vice President in the past seven years with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), he was convinced that God made it possible so he would better serve Nigerians as ...

5 hours ago
1 Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 2 hours ago
3 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 UK to introduce new visa that allows university graduates to relocate to the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Drama as Aregbesola refuses to shake hands with Omisore at South-West APC meeting - The Punch, 11 hours ago
6 Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 “I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing - Too Xclusive, 11 hours ago
8 Udom Emmanuel urges FG, ASUU to end varsity strike - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
9 NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, calls out APC south-west leaders for failing to invite a woman to their meeting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 American Billionaire, Todd Boehly, unveiled as new owner of Chelsea - Daily Trust, 11 hours ago
