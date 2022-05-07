Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OFFICIAL: Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Kalu Relegated To Championship With Watford
News photo Complete Sports  - Nigerian trio William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu will be playing in the English Championship (second division) next season, after Watford were officially relegated from the Premier League on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.
...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UPDATED: Troost-Ekong, Dennis, Etebo, Kalu relegated from EPL with Watford The Punch:
UPDATED: Troost-Ekong, Dennis, Etebo, Kalu relegated from EPL with Watford
Troost-Ekong, Etebo relegated to Championship with Watford The Guardian:
Troost-Ekong, Etebo relegated to Championship with Watford
Troost-Ekong, Etebo Relegated To Championship With Watford The Street Journal:
Troost-Ekong, Etebo Relegated To Championship With Watford
OFFICIAL: Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Kalu Relegated To Championship With Watford Online Nigeria:
OFFICIAL: Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Kalu Relegated To Championship With Watford
Troost-Ekong, Dennis, Etebo, Kalu relegate from EPL with Watford News Breakers:
Troost-Ekong, Dennis, Etebo, Kalu relegate from EPL with Watford
Troost-Ekong, Dennis, Etebo, Kalu relegate from EPL with Watford Affairs TV:
Troost-Ekong, Dennis, Etebo, Kalu relegate from EPL with Watford


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 19 hours ago
3 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso - National Accord, 11 hours ago
5 Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement - News Verge, 18 hours ago
6 Britain reports rare form of monkeypox traced to Nigeria - PM News, 20 hours ago
7 OFFICIAL: Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Kalu Relegated To Championship With Watford - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
8 God made me VP to serve Nigerians as President — Osinbajo - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
10 Aviation fuel: Wake up, avert flights shutdown , Reps' minority caucus tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info