Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidency: Stop embarrassing Nigeria, Ezekwesili faults Emefiele's response
News photo The Punch  - Presidency: Stop embarrassing Nigeria, Ezekwesili faults Emefiele's response

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Presidency: Stop Embarrassing Nigeria, Ezekwesili Faults Emefiele’s Response Information Nigeria:
Presidency: Stop Embarrassing Nigeria, Ezekwesili Faults Emefiele’s Response
Presidency: Stop embarrassing Nigeria, Ezekwesili faults Emefiele’s response The Eagle Online:
Presidency: Stop embarrassing Nigeria, Ezekwesili faults Emefiele’s response
Presidency: Stop embarrassing Nigeria, Ezekwesili faults Emefiele’s response News Breakers:
Presidency: Stop embarrassing Nigeria, Ezekwesili faults Emefiele’s response


   More Picks
1 Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Chelsea officially confirm Todd Boehly as new owner - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 “I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing - Too Xclusive, 12 hours ago
7 Udom Emmanuel urges FG, ASUU to end varsity strike - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
8 NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, calls out APC south-west leaders for failing to invite a woman to their meeting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Singer Tope Alabi, husband celebrate daughter's 24th birthday - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Nigeria more divided under APC — Atiku - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info