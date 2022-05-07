Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No heaven for non-soul winners, says Adeboye
News photo The Punch  - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, stated that heaven was not sure for Christians who did not win souls for God.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No heaven for non-soul winners, says Adeboye News Breakers:
No heaven for non-soul winners, says Adeboye
Christians who don’t win souls shouldn’t expect to make heaven — Pastor Adeboye Instablog 9ja:
Christians who don’t win souls shouldn’t expect to make heaven — Pastor Adeboye
Heaven not sure for non-soul winners, says Adeboye Within Nigeria:
Heaven not sure for non-soul winners, says Adeboye


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 19 hours ago
3 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso - National Accord, 11 hours ago
5 Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement - News Verge, 18 hours ago
6 Britain reports rare form of monkeypox traced to Nigeria - PM News, 20 hours ago
7 OFFICIAL: Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Kalu Relegated To Championship With Watford - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
8 God made me VP to serve Nigerians as President — Osinbajo - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
10 Aviation fuel: Wake up, avert flights shutdown , Reps' minority caucus tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info