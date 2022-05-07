Jibrin’s APC exit has nothing to do with Tinubu’s campaign –Support group The Punch - The Tinubu Support Group on Saturday said the exit of a former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, from the All Progressives Congress has nothing to do with the presidential ambition of ex-governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.



