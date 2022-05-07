Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement
News photo News Verge  - Ibom Airlines Ltd., (Ibom Air) says it is not taking part in the withdrawal of flight services as announced by Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON). AON had hinged its resolve to shut down domestic flights over the increase in the price of aviation fuel.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement Vanguard News:
Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement
Aviation fuel price hike: Ibom Air declines withdrawal of flight services — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Aviation fuel price hike: Ibom Air declines withdrawal of flight services — Daily Nigerian
Aviation fuel price hike: Ibom Air declines withdrawal of flight services News Breakers:
Aviation fuel price hike: Ibom Air declines withdrawal of flight services


   More Picks
1 Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 10 hours ago
3 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Chelsea officially confirm Todd Boehly as new owner - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges - The Punch, 24 hours ago
6 “I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
7 Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 14 hours ago
8 Low number of women in politics, bane of Nigeria’s development — Minister - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
9 NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, calls out APC south-west leaders for failing to invite a woman to their meeting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Britain reports rare form of monkeypox traced to Nigeria - PM News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info