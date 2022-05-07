Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso
National Accord  - A former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, says the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) will achieve great success in 2023 general elections. Kwankwaso [...]

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

NNPP will record huge success in 2023 elections, says Kwankwaso Daily Nigerian:
NNPP will record huge success in 2023 elections, says Kwankwaso
NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 elections- Sen. Kwankwaso News Diary Online:
NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 elections- Sen. Kwankwaso
NNPP will record huge success in 2023 elections, says Kwankwaso News Breakers:
NNPP will record huge success in 2023 elections, says Kwankwaso


   More Picks
1 Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 10 hours ago
3 Nigerian Paralympian, Ifeanyi Madubuike, banned for three years after failing doping tests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Chelsea officially confirm Todd Boehly as new owner - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Emefiele handed CBN control to Buhari seven years ago, Ezekwesili alleges - The Punch, 24 hours ago
6 “I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing - Too Xclusive, 18 hours ago
7 Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 14 hours ago
8 Low number of women in politics, bane of Nigeria’s development — Minister - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
9 NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, calls out APC south-west leaders for failing to invite a woman to their meeting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Britain reports rare form of monkeypox traced to Nigeria - PM News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info