It’s baffling APC aspirants want to continue Buhari’s legacy –Wike
News photo The Punch  - Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has wondered what good works the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has done that presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress are promising to consolidate.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

