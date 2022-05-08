Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fuel pump price jumps by 91% in six years –Report
News photo The Punch  - The cost of fuel pump increased from N87 per litre as of December 2015 to N165.77 by December 2021, showing an increase of 90.54 per cent.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fuel pump price jumps by 91% in six years –Report News Breakers:
Fuel pump price jumps by 91% in six years –Report
Fuel pump price jumps by 91% in six years –Report Affairs TV:
Fuel pump price jumps by 91% in six years –Report
CBN Reveals How Fuel Price Increased From N87 To N165 Per Litre In Six Years Naija News:
CBN Reveals How Fuel Price Increased From N87 To N165 Per Litre In Six Years


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 22 hours ago
3 Bandits attack another Zamfara community, kill seven people - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
4 Emefiele: INEC Chairman clears air on joining 2023 presidential race - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 Britain reports rare form of monkeypox traced to Nigeria - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Governor Ganduje picks deputy as preferred successor - Legit, 55 mins ago
8 NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso - National Accord, 14 hours ago
9 Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement - News Verge, 21 hours ago
10 Dean lied, he stole $5000, Korra Obidi reveals evidence - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info