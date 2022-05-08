Post News
News at a Glance
Why I accepted Mr Eazi’s marriage proposal— Temi Otedola
The Punch
- Temi, an actress, model and daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has opened up on the reasons she accepted the marriage proposal of her singer lover, Oluwatosin Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Breakers:
Why I accepted Mr Eazi’s marriage proposal— Temi Otedola – Punch Newspapers
Naija News:
Why I Accepted Mr Eazi’s Marriage Proposal — Temi Otedola
Gist Reel:
How I knew Mr Eazi was the one - Temi Otedola
Tori News:
Why I Accepted Mr Eazi’s Marriage Proposal — Temi Otedola Opens Up
More Picks
1
Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
2
Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike -
Economic Confidential,
16 hours ago
4
NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso -
National Accord,
8 hours ago
5
Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement -
News Verge,
15 hours ago
6
God made me VP to serve Nigerians as President — Osinbajo -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
7
Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
20 hours ago
8
Aviation fuel: Wake up, avert flights shutdown , Reps' minority caucus tells Buhari -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
9
Oby Ezekwesili, Rotimi Akeredolu Demand Resignation Of CBN Gov Over 2023 Presidential Ambition -
Mojidelano,
22 hours ago
10
NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, calls out APC south-west leaders for failing to invite a woman to their meeting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
