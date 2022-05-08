Post News
News at a Glance
PDP fixes May 9 for North-West Zonal Congress
Peoples Gazette
- The congress is to elect zonal executive officers and national ex-officio members of the party in the North-West zone.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
PDP fixes May 9 for North West Zonal Congress
Vanguard News:
PDP fixes May 9 for North West Zonal Congress
Premium Times:
PDP fixes May 9 for North West Zonal Congress
Pulse Nigeria:
PDP fixes May 9 for North West Zonal Congress
The Street Journal:
PDP Fixes May 9 For North West Zonal Congress
News Verge:
PDP fixes May 9 for North West Zonal Congress — NEWSVERGE
Daily Nigerian:
PDP fixes May 9 for North West Zonal Congress
News Breakers:
PDP fixes May 9 for North West Zonal Congress
Within Nigeria:
PDP announces date for North-West zonal congress
NPO Reports:
PDP Announces New Date for North-West Congress
More Picks
1
PDP fixes May 9 for North-West Zonal Congress -
Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
2
Emefiele: INEC Chairman clears air on joining 2023 presidential race -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
3
Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Mohammed -
The News Guru,
11 hours ago
5
After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Governor Ganduje picks deputy as preferred successor -
Legit,
4 hours ago
7
Why Ninth National Assembly stands out from others - Lawan -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
8
2023: What we need in Nigeria is a man with sense and I am here, offering myself - Female presidential aspirants says (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Media aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad picks House of Reps nomination, EOI forms -
TVC News,
7 hours ago
10
Jibrin's resignation from APC nothing to do with Tinubu's campaign: Official -
Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
