Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


End strike now to avoid disaster, Udom tells FG, ASUU
The Nation  - The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has called on the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end the lingering strike action embarked upon by the latter in order to avert the disaster it could spell for

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Committee of VCs urges FG, ASUU to end strike Premium Times:
Committee of VCs urges FG, ASUU to end strike
Udom urges FG, ASUU to end strike, re-open universities Business Day:
Udom urges FG, ASUU to end strike, re-open universities
Committee of VCs urges FG, ASUU to end strike The Point:
Committee of VCs urges FG, ASUU to end strike


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 21 hours ago
3 Emefiele: INEC Chairman clears air on joining 2023 presidential race - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 ASUU ends warning action; may begin indefinte strike - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Bandits attack another Zamfara community, kill seven people - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
6 Britain reports rare form of monkeypox traced to Nigeria - PM News, 21 hours ago
7 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso - National Accord, 13 hours ago
9 Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement - News Verge, 20 hours ago
10 God made me VP to serve Nigerians as President — Osinbajo - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info