Tinubu’s camp clears air on Jibrin’s resignation from APC
News photo Online Nigeria  - By Oluwatope Lawanson A member of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, has said resignation of its Campaign Director General (DG) Alhaji Abdulmumin Jibrin from membership of the APC, has nothing to do with Sen. Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant of ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

   More Picks
1 Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 15 hours ago
3 Drama as Aregbesola refuses to shake hands with Omisore at South-West APC meeting - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 U.S Consortium Agrees Terms to Buy Chelsea for £4.25 Billion | Investors King - Investor King, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 mins ago
6 “I Won’t Stop Cheating Until I Get Married” – Nkechi Blessing - Too Xclusive, 23 hours ago
7 NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso - National Accord, 6 hours ago
8 Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement - News Verge, 14 hours ago
9 Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 19 hours ago
10 Aviation fuel: Wake up, avert flights shutdown , Reps' minority caucus tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
