Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Emefiele: INEC Chairman clears air on joining 2023 presidential race
Daily Post  - Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Yakubu Mahmood has debunked a report that he might purchase the N100 million

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: I won’t join Presidential race – INEC Chairman Daily Trust:
2023: I won’t join Presidential race – INEC Chairman
Emefiele: INEC Chairman clears air on joining 2023 presidential race Nigerian Eye:
Emefiele: INEC Chairman clears air on joining 2023 presidential race
INEC Chairman Urged To Join Presidential Race Nigeria Breaking News:
INEC Chairman Urged To Join Presidential Race
2023: INEC Chairman Speaks On Joining Presidential Race Naija News:
2023: INEC Chairman Speaks On Joining Presidential Race


   More Picks
1 Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 18 hours ago
4 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso - National Accord, 10 hours ago
6 Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement - News Verge, 17 hours ago
7 God made me VP to serve Nigerians as President — Osinbajo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 22 hours ago
9 Aviation fuel: Wake up, avert flights shutdown , Reps' minority caucus tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Oby Ezekwesili, Rotimi Akeredolu Demand Resignation Of CBN Gov Over 2023 Presidential Ambition - Mojidelano, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info