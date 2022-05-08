Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Mohammed
News photo The News Guru  - The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the Federal Government has taken series of actions to boost Nigerian film industry.
Mohammed said this at the closing ceremony and Award Night of a seven-day Zuma Film Festival in ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Minister The Eagle Online:
FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Minister
FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Minister National Accord:
FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Minister
FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Minister Pulse Nigeria:
FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Minister
FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Minister NPO Reports:
FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Minister


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 19 hours ago
3 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso - National Accord, 11 hours ago
5 Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement - News Verge, 18 hours ago
6 Britain reports rare form of monkeypox traced to Nigeria - PM News, 20 hours ago
7 OFFICIAL: Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Kalu Relegated To Championship With Watford - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
8 God made me VP to serve Nigerians as President — Osinbajo - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
10 Aviation fuel: Wake up, avert flights shutdown , Reps' minority caucus tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info