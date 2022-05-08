Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Unknown Gunmen burn down Truck loaded with Cows in Anambra [PHOTOS]
Politics Nigeria  - Unknown Gunmen have burnt down a truck loaded with cows in Uga, Aguata LGA of Anambra State on Sunday. It was gathered that the truck was on its way to a market when the gunmen struck.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Unknown Gunmen Set Ablaze Truck Conveying Cows In Anambra Sahara Reporters:
Unknown Gunmen Set Ablaze Truck Conveying Cows In Anambra
Many injured, cows burnt as gunmen attack Anambra The Nation:
Many injured, cows burnt as gunmen attack Anambra
Gunmen set trailer loaded with cows ablaze in Anambra Star News:
Gunmen set trailer loaded with cows ablaze in Anambra
Unknown Gunmen Set Ablaze Truck Conveying Cows In Anambra News Breakers:
Unknown Gunmen Set Ablaze Truck Conveying Cows In Anambra


   More Picks
1 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Mohammed - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
4 Governor Ganduje picks deputy as preferred successor - Legit, 10 hours ago
5 Why Ninth National Assembly stands out from others - Lawan - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 2023: What we need in Nigeria is a man with sense and I am here, offering myself - Female presidential aspirants says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Media aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad picks House of Reps nomination, EOI forms - TVC News, 13 hours ago
8 Jibrin's resignation from APC nothing to do with Tinubu's campaign: Official - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
9 NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso - National Accord, 23 hours ago
10 Stop embarrassing the country - Oby Ezekwesili slams CBN gov, Godwin Emefiele, after he denied running for president in 2023 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info