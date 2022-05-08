Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria's Electoral Commission, INEC Axes Over 120 Political Parties, Bars Them From Participating In 2023 Elections
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Independent National Electoral Commission has excluded no fewer than 124 political groups from participating in the 2023 general elections.According to a report by Punch, this resulted from the commission's registration exercise which was carried ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Elections: INEC Rejects 124 Political Party Applications Naija News:
2023 Elections: INEC Rejects 124 Political Party Applications
INEC bars 124 political parties from participating in 2023 Elections Politics Nigeria:
INEC bars 124 political parties from participating in 2023 Elections


   More Picks
1 Emefiele rejects APC presidential Expression of Interest, Nomination forms purchased for him - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 18 hours ago
4 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso - National Accord, 10 hours ago
6 Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement - News Verge, 17 hours ago
7 God made me VP to serve Nigerians as President — Osinbajo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Ibom Air Says its Flights Will Continue Despite AON's Directive – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 22 hours ago
9 Aviation fuel: Wake up, avert flights shutdown , Reps' minority caucus tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Oby Ezekwesili, Rotimi Akeredolu Demand Resignation Of CBN Gov Over 2023 Presidential Ambition - Mojidelano, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info