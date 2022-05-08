Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Domestic airlines insist on suspension of flights from Monday, 9th May
News photo Vanguard News  - Despite pleas from aviation stakeholders and seeming cracks amongst them, domestic airline operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, yesterday ( Sunday ) insist they will go ahead with the suspension of flight operations with ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian airlines insist on flight shutdown from Monday Daily Post:
Nigerian airlines insist on flight shutdown from Monday
No going back on flight suspension - Airlines The Sun:
No going back on flight suspension - Airlines
Domestic airlines dump flight suspension plan Business Day:
Domestic airlines dump flight suspension plan
Jet A1: Domestic Airlines insist on flights services shutdown National Accord:
Jet A1: Domestic Airlines insist on flights services shutdown
Domestic Airline Operators Insist On Suspension Of Operations The Will:
Domestic Airline Operators Insist On Suspension Of Operations
Airlines’ Strike: Air Peace Announces Suspension Of All Domestic, Regional Flights The Nigeria Lawyer:
Airlines’ Strike: Air Peace Announces Suspension Of All Domestic, Regional Flights
Strike: Nigerian Airlines Insist On Flight Shutdown From Monday Anaedo Online:
Strike: Nigerian Airlines Insist On Flight Shutdown From Monday
Nigerian airlines insist on flight shutdown from Monday See Naija:
Nigerian airlines insist on flight shutdown from Monday
Domestic Airlines insist on flights services shutdown National Daily:
Domestic Airlines insist on flights services shutdown


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Domestic airlines insist on suspension of flights from Monday, 9th May - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
4 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Police Place Officers On Alert Over 'Sit-At-Home' Threat By Unknown Gunmen In Delta - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
7 Osun 2022: Opposition Can’t Stop My Re-election, Oyetola Declares - Independent, 17 hours ago
8 Why Ninth National Assembly stands out from others - Lawan - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Mohammed - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
10 Insecurity: Will Elections Hold in Nigeria in 2023?, by Yushau A. Shuaib - Economic Confidential, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info