Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“I have tasted it before and it’s horrible” – Peter Okoye reveals the only thing he’s afraid of in life; says it’s not death [Video]
Gist Reel
- Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, says poverty is the only thing he is afraid of in life and not death.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
"I'm not afraid of death. The only thing I'm afraid of in this life is poverty. I've tasted it before." - Peter Okoye. The Nigerian singer recalled how the whole family lived together in a one-bedroom apartment the got bulldozed.
The Info NG:
Peter Okoye reveals the only thing he’s afraid of in life; says it’s not death (Video)
Igbere TV News:
I Am Not Afraid Of Death, I Am Only Afraid Of Poverty – Singer Peter Okoye (Video)
Glamsquad Magazine:
Peter Okoye reveals the only thing he’s afraid of in life; says it’s not death
Edujandon:
“I Am Not Afraid Of Death, I Am Afraid Of This, It’s Horrible” – Peter Okoye Reveals The Only Thing He Is Scared Of In Life (Video below)
Online Nigeria:
I Have Tasted It Before And It’s Horrible – Singer, Mr. P Reveals The Only Thing He’s Afraid Of In Life (Video)
Tori News:
I Have Tasted It Before And It’s Horrible – Singer, Mr. P Reveals The Only Thing He’s Afraid Of In Life (Video)
More Picks
1
Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Domestic airlines insist on suspension of flights from Monday, 9th May -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
3
Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations -
Global Upfront,
14 hours ago
4
After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Police Place Officers On Alert Over 'Sit-At-Home' Threat By Unknown Gunmen In Delta -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
7
Osun 2022: Opposition Can’t Stop My Re-election, Oyetola Declares -
Independent,
17 hours ago
8
Why Ninth National Assembly stands out from others - Lawan -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Mohammed -
The News Guru,
23 hours ago
10
Insecurity: Will Elections Hold in Nigeria in 2023?, by Yushau A. Shuaib -
Economic Confidential,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...