Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine War Overshadows France's WWII Commemorations
News photo The Street Journal  - French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday marked the anniversary of the Allies’ victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, overshadowed this year by the war in Ukraine. Paris’ traditional WWII commemorations began on the Champs-Elysees avenue, with ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine war overshadows France’s WWII commemorations The Guardian:
Ukraine war overshadows France’s WWII commemorations
Ukraine war overshadows France’s WWII commemorations News Breakers:
Ukraine war overshadows France’s WWII commemorations


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 21 hours ago
3 Emefiele: INEC Chairman clears air on joining 2023 presidential race - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 ASUU ends warning action; may begin indefinte strike - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Bandits attack another Zamfara community, kill seven people - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
6 Britain reports rare form of monkeypox traced to Nigeria - PM News, 21 hours ago
7 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso - National Accord, 13 hours ago
9 Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement - News Verge, 20 hours ago
10 God made me VP to serve Nigerians as President — Osinbajo - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info