Ghana Coach Zito: We Are Ready For Flying Eagles Challenge

Zito's side will face the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in their opening game at the Stade de ... Complete Sports - Black Satellites of Ghana head coach Abdul Karim Zito is confident his side will start their campaign at the WAFU B U-20 Championship on a positive note.Zito's side will face the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in their opening game at the Stade de ...



News Credibility Score: 99%