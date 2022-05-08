Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ghana Coach Zito: We Are Ready For Flying Eagles Challenge
News photo Complete Sports  - Black Satellites of Ghana head coach Abdul Karim Zito is confident his side will start their campaign at the WAFU B U-20 Championship on a positive note.
Zito's side will face the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in their opening game at the Stade de ...

8 hours ago
The Cable:
Flying Eagles beat Ghana in WAFU B championship opener
Flying Eagles beat Ghana to begin WAFU B championship on bright note Ripples Nigeria:
Flying Eagles beat Ghana to begin WAFU B championship on bright note
Ghana Coach Zito: We Are Ready For Flying Eagles Challenge Online Nigeria:
Ghana Coach Zito: We Are Ready For Flying Eagles Challenge
Flying Eagles Defeat Ghana In 2022 U-20 WAFU B Group Opener Anioma Press:
Flying Eagles Defeat Ghana In 2022 U-20 WAFU B Group Opener


