Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many Nollywood producers demand sex for roles, says Halima Abubakar
Daily Trust  - Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has spilled the beans about the randy behaviour of some Nollywood filmmakers. According to the actress, many Nollywood producers demand sex before giving actors roles in their movies.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Halima Abubakar Claims There Is Sex For Roles In Nollywood The Will:
Halima Abubakar Claims There Is Sex For Roles In Nollywood
I Took A Break From Nollywood Because Of ‘Sex For Role’ – Actress Halima Abubakar Kanyi Daily:
I Took A Break From Nollywood Because Of ‘Sex For Role’ – Actress Halima Abubakar
Many Nollywood Producers Demand S*x For Roles – Actress, Halima Abubakar Speaks Tori News:
Many Nollywood Producers Demand S*x For Roles – Actress, Halima Abubakar Speaks


   More Picks
1 PDP fixes May 9 for North-West Zonal Congress - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
2 Emefiele: INEC Chairman clears air on joining 2023 presidential race - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Mohammed - The News Guru, 11 hours ago
5 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Governor Ganduje picks deputy as preferred successor - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 Why Ninth National Assembly stands out from others - Lawan - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 2023: What we need in Nigeria is a man with sense and I am here, offering myself - Female presidential aspirants says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Media aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad picks House of Reps nomination, EOI forms - TVC News, 7 hours ago
10 Jibrin's resignation from APC nothing to do with Tinubu's campaign: Official - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info