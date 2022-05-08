Lagos Assembly lauds Tinubu’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat for 2nd term The Nation - The Lagos State House of Assembly has lauded the former governor of the state, Sen. Bola Tinubu for officially endorsing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Olufemi Hamzat for second term in office.The Chairman, House Committee on Informa



News Credibility Score: 99%