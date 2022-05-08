Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Primary: My chances of winning Presidential Ticket, high — Tinubu
Vanguard News  - The National leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he remains unshaken and very confident of winning the presidential ticket of the APC.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu The Guardian:
APC primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu
APC Ticket: My chances incredibly high, Tinubu boasts Daily Trust:
APC Ticket: My chances incredibly high, Tinubu boasts
APC Primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu Premium Times:
APC Primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu
2023: My Chances Of Getting APC Ticket Are Incredibly High, Says Tinubu Information Nigeria:
2023: My Chances Of Getting APC Ticket Are Incredibly High, Says Tinubu
2023: My chances of getting APC ticket are incredibly high, says Tinubu Nigerian Eye:
2023: My chances of getting APC ticket are incredibly high, says Tinubu
My chances of winning APC presidential primary incredibly high - Tinubu - P.M. News PM News:
My chances of winning APC presidential primary incredibly high - Tinubu - P.M. News
Tinubu Optimistic Of APC Presidential Ticket The Will:
Tinubu Optimistic Of APC Presidential Ticket
APC Primaries: My Chances Incredibly High – Tinubu The Street Journal:
APC Primaries: My Chances Incredibly High – Tinubu
APC primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu Prompt News:
APC primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu
APC primaries: My chances are incredibly high – Tinubu Pulse Nigeria:
APC primaries: My chances are incredibly high – Tinubu
APC primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu The Eagle Online:
APC primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu
APC primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
APC primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu — NEWSVERGE
2023: My Chances Of Getting APC Ticket Are Incredibly High, Says Tinubu News Breakers:
2023: My Chances Of Getting APC Ticket Are Incredibly High, Says Tinubu
APC Primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu Within Nigeria:
APC Primaries: My chances incredibly high – Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Viral video of a Customs officer slapping an aide to Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 APC Primary: My chances of winning Presidential Ticket, high — Tinubu - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 20 hours ago
5 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s box office records N582m revenue in April - National Accord, 21 hours ago
7 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t Waste Your Votes, Amaechi Tells APC Delegates - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 Police Place Officers On Alert Over 'Sit-At-Home' Threat By Unknown Gunmen In Delta - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 Osun 2022: Opposition Can’t Stop My Re-election, Oyetola Declares - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info