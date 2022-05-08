Suspected Cultist Goes Missing In Police Detention, Family Petitions IGP Channels Television - The family of Dubuem Okonkwo has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, over the sudden disappearance of the suspect in police custody in Anambra State. 45-year-old Okonkwo, a member of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria ( ...



News Credibility Score: 99%