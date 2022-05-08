Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tyson Fury tells Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates to retire after Manchester United's 4-0 humiliation to Brighton
Linda Ikeji Blog  -  Two-time boxing heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has called on Manchester United players to retire following their humiliating 4-0 loss to Brighton.


On Saturday, May 7, Manchester Unite

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Why don Daily Post:
EPL: Why don't you retire - Tyson Fury slams Ronaldo, others after Man Utd's defeat to Brighton
Fury Calls On Manchester United Stars To Retire After Brighton Humiliation Complete Sports:
Fury Calls On Manchester United Stars To Retire After Brighton Humiliation
Why don’t you retire – Tyson Fury slams Ronaldo, others after Man Utd’s defeat to Brighton Edujandon:
Why don’t you retire – Tyson Fury slams Ronaldo, others after Man Utd’s defeat to Brighton
Tyson Fury Calls For Ronaldo, Others The New Diplomat:
Tyson Fury Calls For Ronaldo, Others' Retirement After Man Utd's Devastating Defeat


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police arrest officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 We are not Stopping Operations – Ibom Air Rejects Airline Operators’ Strike - Economic Confidential, 22 hours ago
3 Bandits attack another Zamfara community, kill seven people - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
4 Emefiele: INEC Chairman clears air on joining 2023 presidential race - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 Britain reports rare form of monkeypox traced to Nigeria - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Governor Ganduje picks deputy as preferred successor - Legit, 55 mins ago
8 NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso - National Accord, 14 hours ago
9 Jet A1 price hike: Ibom Airline will not withdraw flight services – statement - News Verge, 21 hours ago
10 Dean lied, he stole $5000, Korra Obidi reveals evidence - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info