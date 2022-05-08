Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man, Chinedu Njirinzu, has died three months after his wife gave birth to a set of twins after 16 years of marriage. The deceased's brother-in-law, Igwe Ihedioha, took to Facebook on Friday May 6, to mourn him. "Words have failed me.

