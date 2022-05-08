Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Popular Enugu native doctor, two others arrested for alleged kidnapping
News photo The Nation  - Police operatives have arrested a popular native doctor, Aneke-Ikenga and two others for alleged kidnapping in Enugu State.The suspects were alleged to have kidnapped one Amechi Oguama (male) on October 20, 2021, collected a N10 million ransom from t

6 hours ago
