Ex-Kano Speaker, Alhassan Rurum, dumps APC for NNPP — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian - A former Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly and chairman, House Committee on Pension, Kabiru Rurum, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. DAILY NIGERIAN reports that in a telephone interview, Mr Rurum, a gubernatorial aspirant in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%