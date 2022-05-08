Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services
News photo Leadership  - Following planned shutdown of operation by Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) from Monday, April 9 due to the recent increase in the price of aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1, Dana Air has joined Ibom Air to withdraw from the planned action.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

