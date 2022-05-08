Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK
News photo Legit  - Second Republic politician, Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe, is dead. He was aged 83. A reliable source close to the family confirmed the death Sunday afternoon.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senator Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83 The Punch:
Senator Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83
Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, Is Dead Sahara Reporters:
Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, Is Dead
Former Senator, Arthur Nzeribe is dead Daily Post:
Former Senator, Arthur Nzeribe is dead
Arthur Nzeribe feared dead at 83 The Nation:
Arthur Nzeribe feared dead at 83
Arthur Nzeribe is dead Vanguard News:
Arthur Nzeribe is dead
PDP Chieftain, Senator Arthur Nzeribe Dies At 83 Channels Television:
PDP Chieftain, Senator Arthur Nzeribe Dies At 83
Arthur Nzeribe reported dead AIT:
Arthur Nzeribe reported dead
Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, Is Dead Independent:
Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, Is Dead
Former Senator, Arthur Nzeribe is dead Champion Newspapers:
Former Senator, Arthur Nzeribe is dead
Senator Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83 The Eagle Online:
Senator Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83
Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe Is Dead Anaedo Online:
Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe Is Dead
Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, Is Dead News Breakers:
Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, Is Dead
Senator Arthur Nzeribe is Dead Politics Nigeria:
Senator Arthur Nzeribe is Dead
Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83 Nigeria Breaking News:
Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83
Former lawmaker, Senator Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83 Within Nigeria:
Former lawmaker, Senator Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83
Former Lawmaker, Senator Arthur Nzeribe Pass On Screen Gist:
Former Lawmaker, Senator Arthur Nzeribe Pass On
Controversial Businessman, Arthur Nzeribe Allegedly Dies At 83! Yes International! Magazine:
Controversial Businessman, Arthur Nzeribe Allegedly Dies At 83!
Ex-Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, dies at 83 Kemi Filani Blog:
Ex-Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, dies at 83
Senator Arthur Nzeribe Is Dead Tori News:
Senator Arthur Nzeribe Is Dead


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Viral video of a Customs officer slapping an aide to Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 APC Primary: My chances of winning Presidential Ticket, high — Tinubu - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 20 hours ago
5 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s box office records N582m revenue in April - National Accord, 21 hours ago
7 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t Waste Your Votes, Amaechi Tells APC Delegates - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 Police Place Officers On Alert Over 'Sit-At-Home' Threat By Unknown Gunmen In Delta - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 Osun 2022: Opposition Can’t Stop My Re-election, Oyetola Declares - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info