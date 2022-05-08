Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
UPDATED: Airline Operators Suspend Withdrawal Of Services Hours To Deadline
Channels Television
- The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has suspended its decision to withdraw its services across all airports in the country.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Airlines operators suspend planned services withdrawal
Sahara Reporters:
Airline Operators Of Nigeria Suspends Planned Shutdown Of Services
The Herald:
Airline operators suspend planned services withdrawal, give reason
The Trent:
Nigerian Airlines Suspend Planned Withdrawal Of Services
Point Blank News:
Airline Operators of Nigeria suspends planned shutdown
The Street Journal:
Airlines Operators Suspend Planned Services Withdrawal
Prompt News:
Airline Operators suspend planned services withdrawal
News Wire NGR:
Ibom Airlines says it will not join the planned shutdown of flights in Nigeria
News Breakers:
Airlines operators suspend planned services withdrawal
The Point:
Airline operators jettison planned services shutdown
More Picks
1
PDP fixes May 9 for North-West Zonal Congress -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
2
UPDATED: Airline Operators Suspend Withdrawal Of Services Hours To Deadline -
Channels Television,
4 hours ago
3
Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Mohammed -
The News Guru,
13 hours ago
6
Governor Ganduje picks deputy as preferred successor -
Legit,
6 hours ago
7
Why Ninth National Assembly stands out from others - Lawan -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
8
2023: What we need in Nigeria is a man with sense and I am here, offering myself - Female presidential aspirants says (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Media aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad picks House of Reps nomination, EOI forms -
TVC News,
9 hours ago
10
Jibrin's resignation from APC nothing to do with Tinubu's campaign: Official -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
