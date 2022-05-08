Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Will Elections Hold in Nigeria in 2023?, by Yushau A. Shuaib
News photo Economic Confidential  - Insecurity: Will Elections Hold in Nigeria in 2023?, by Yushau A. Shuaib “The security situation in the country may affect voter mobilisation, deployment of personnel and materials to different parts of the country.” – INEC Mr Festus Okoye, a National ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yushau Shuaib: Insecurity: Will Nigeria elections hold in 2023 Daily Post:
Yushau Shuaib: Insecurity: Will Nigeria elections hold in 2023
Insecurity: Will elections hold in 2023?, By Yushau A. Shuaib Premium Times:
Insecurity: Will elections hold in 2023?, By Yushau A. Shuaib
Insecurity: Will elections hold in 2023?, by Yushau A. Shuaib The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: Will elections hold in 2023?, by Yushau A. Shuaib
Insecurity: Will Elections Hold in 2023? By Yushau A. Shuaib Prompt News:
Insecurity: Will Elections Hold in 2023? By Yushau A. Shuaib
Insecurity: Will Elections Hold in 2023? By Yushau A. Shuaib Global Upfront:
Insecurity: Will Elections Hold in 2023? By Yushau A. Shuaib
Insecurity: Will Elections Hold In 2023? Naija News:
Insecurity: Will Elections Hold In 2023?


   More Picks
1 SERAP Sues Buhari, Wants Pardon For Jailed Thieving Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame Declared Illegal - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Osun 2022: Opposition Can’t Stop My Re-election, Oyetola Declares - Independent, 16 hours ago
5 Why Ninth National Assembly stands out from others - Lawan - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Mohammed - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
7 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 12 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Will Elections Hold in Nigeria in 2023?, by Yushau A. Shuaib - Economic Confidential, 13 hours ago
9 Governor Ganduje picks deputy as preferred successor - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 2023: What we need in Nigeria is a man with sense and I am here, offering myself - Female presidential aspirants says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info