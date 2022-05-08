Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NPFL: Rivers United Move Seven Points Clear As Plateau Utd Stumble Again
Complete Sports  - Rivers United opened up a seven- point gap at the top of Nigeria Professional Football League after thrashing MFM 5-0 in Port Harcourt on Sunday.
The hosts went in front on 17 minutes courtesy of Nelson Esor who tapped home a rebound after Folarin ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NPFL: Rivers Utd Extend Lead To 7 Points As Plateau Utd Stumble Leadership:
NPFL: Rivers Utd Extend Lead To 7 Points As Plateau Utd Stumble
NPFL Title Race: Plateau Utd lose again as Rivers Utd go seven points clear Ripples Nigeria:
NPFL Title Race: Plateau Utd lose again as Rivers Utd go seven points clear
NPFL Title Race: Plateau Utd lose again as Rivers Utd go seven points clear Igbere TV News:
NPFL Title Race: Plateau Utd lose again as Rivers Utd go seven points clear
NPFL: Rivers United Move Seven Points Clear As Plateau Utd Stumble Again Online Nigeria:
NPFL: Rivers United Move Seven Points Clear As Plateau Utd Stumble Again
Rivers United Move Seven Points Clear Anioma Press:
Rivers United Move Seven Points Clear


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 15 hours ago
3 Domestic airlines insist on suspension of flights from Monday, 9th May - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
4 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t Waste Your Votes, Amaechi Tells APC Delegates - Independent, 20 hours ago
6 Police Place Officers On Alert Over 'Sit-At-Home' Threat By Unknown Gunmen In Delta - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
7 Osun 2022: Opposition Can’t Stop My Re-election, Oyetola Declares - Independent, 19 hours ago
8 Why Ninth National Assembly stands out from others - Lawan - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 “I have tasted it before and it’s horrible” – Peter Okoye reveals the only thing he’s afraid of in life; says it’s not death [Video] - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
10 Media aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad picks House of Reps nomination, EOI forms - TVC News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info