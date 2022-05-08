Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


10 feared dead as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia
News photo Vanguard News  - About 10 persons were feared dead following an explosion that occured at an illegal oil refinery located at Uzuaku Community in Ukwa West...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

10 feared dead in Abia explosion The Punch:
10 feared dead in Abia explosion
IIlegal Refinery: 10 Feared Dead In Abia Explosion Leadership:
IIlegal Refinery: 10 Feared Dead In Abia Explosion
Explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia, many feared dead Ripples Nigeria:
Explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia, many feared dead
Husband, wife, others dead in fresh Abia explosion Business Day:
Husband, wife, others dead in fresh Abia explosion
Explosion Rocks Illegal Refinery In Abia, Ten Feared Dead News Break:
Explosion Rocks Illegal Refinery In Abia, Ten Feared Dead
10 feared dead in Abia explosion The Eagle Online:
10 feared dead in Abia explosion
10 Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Illegal Refinery In Abia News Breakers:
10 Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Illegal Refinery In Abia
10 Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Illegal Refinery In Abia | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
10 Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Illegal Refinery In Abia | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Explosion rocks Abia illegal refinery, many feared dead Within Nigeria:
Explosion rocks Abia illegal refinery, many feared dead
Ten Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Illegal Refinery In Abia Tori News:
Ten Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Illegal Refinery In Abia


   More Picks
1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Viral video of a Customs officer slapping an aide to Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 APC Primary: My chances of winning Presidential Ticket, high — Tinubu - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 20 hours ago
5 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s box office records N582m revenue in April - National Accord, 21 hours ago
7 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t Waste Your Votes, Amaechi Tells APC Delegates - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 Police Place Officers On Alert Over 'Sit-At-Home' Threat By Unknown Gunmen In Delta - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 Osun 2022: Opposition Can’t Stop My Re-election, Oyetola Declares - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info