"They will be hearing from my lawyer soon" - Emmanuel Umoh fumes over claim of being bisexual which crashed his relationship with Liquorose
Gist Reel  - Emmanuel Umoh has reacted to claims of being bisexual; a lifestyle that led to the end of his relationship with colleague, Liquorose.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Arthur Nzeribe: Prominent Nigerian senator instrumental in annulment of June 12 election dies in UK - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 Arthur Nzeribe: 10 things to know about the maverick politician - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Jet A1: Like Ibom Air, Dana Pulls Out From Planned Suspension Of Air Services - Leadership, 21 hours ago
4 10 feared dead as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
6 Low load-outs at depots responsible for sudden fuel queues in Abuja — NNPC - News Wire NGR, 3 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s box office records N582m revenue in April - National Accord, 22 hours ago
8 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Popular Enugu native doctor, two others arrested for alleged kidnapping - The Nation, 22 hours ago
10 2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t Waste Your Votes, Amaechi Tells APC Delegates - Independent, 24 hours ago
