Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Airline Operators ‘Bow To Pressure,’ Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Of Operations
News photo Global Upfront  - The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Sunday suspended its planned strike action over the rise in cost of aviation fuel.


The development comes after no fewer than six airlines backed out of the planned shutdown.


...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Airline operators cancel nationwide shutdown Within Nigeria:
Airline operators cancel nationwide shutdown
Airline Operators Cancel Nationwide Shutdown Infotrust News:
Airline Operators Cancel Nationwide Shutdown
Airline Operators Cancel Nationwide Shutdown City Mirror News:
Airline Operators Cancel Nationwide Shutdown
Nigerian Airline operators cancel Monday’s nationwide shutdown Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian Airline operators cancel Monday’s nationwide shutdown


   More Picks
1 PDP fixes May 9 for North-West Zonal Congress - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
2 UPDATED: Airline Operators Suspend Withdrawal Of Services Hours To Deadline - Channels Television, 4 hours ago
3 Gunmen kill popular Delta photographer in front of his wife and kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 FG has taken measures to boost Nigerian film industry – Mohammed - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
6 Governor Ganduje picks deputy as preferred successor - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Why Ninth National Assembly stands out from others - Lawan - The Punch, 9 hours ago
8 2023: What we need in Nigeria is a man with sense and I am here, offering myself - Female presidential aspirants says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Media aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad picks House of Reps nomination, EOI forms - TVC News, 9 hours ago
10 Jibrin's resignation from APC nothing to do with Tinubu's campaign: Official - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info